Watch: Vacant dilapidated building collapses in Mumbai’s Borivali; no report of casualty so far

Mumbai, August 19
A vacant and dilapidated five-storey building collapsed in Borivali area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty so far, civic officials said.
Building Collapsed Reported in Mumbai's Borivali West, Ground +3 structure Collapsed
The fire brigade personnel are checking whether anyone was trapped under the debris, an official said.
“Gitanjali Building near Saibaba temple in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west collapsed around 12.30 pm. At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans and other vehicles of Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot along with the police and civic ward staff,” he said.
As per the information given by the R-Central ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated, another official said.
“The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped,” he said.
