Watch: Video of Air India flight landing in London amid gusting wind of Storm Eunice goes viral

Chandigarh, February 21

A video of an Air India flight of their Boeing Dreamliner aircraft that made a safe and smooth landing into London's Heathrow airport amid gusting wind of Storm Eunice on Friday has gone viral on social media.

Captains Anchit Bhardwaj and Aditya Rao were at the controls.

As the Air India flight made its descent, the commentator of the viral video said, "...looks like he's got it. Winds are gusting. Yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled as Storm Eunice sweeps the northwestern Europe.

Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. 😊🙏👍🥰 @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 19, 2022

Since then, the social media users are showering praises for the pilots.

The landing was live-streamed by YouTube channel Big Jet TV, which livestreams landing and take-offs of planes at Heathrow, with commentator Jerry Dyers describing each and every movement of the aircraft.

The flights landed at Heathrow on Friday afternoon. AI-147 was from Hyderabad.

The YouTube channel has become a huge draw as lakhs of viewers are tuning on to watch how planes are attempting to land. According to a Blomberg report, Big Jet TV saw as many as 2,30,000 viewers at one point, when an Airbus SE A380 double-decker flying in from Doha by Qatar Airways made its third attempt to land.

Seen as one of the worst storms in three decades, Eunice has brought record high wind to the UK, killing three people while causing massive power cuts, flight cancellations and school closures across the country.

The Met Office had earlier issued a rare red weather warning for Eunice.

The British government held an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the response to the storm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the army was "on standby" to support those affected.

Eunice is the second storm in a week to hit the UK after storm Dudley battered parts of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, leaving thousands of homes without power.

