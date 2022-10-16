Watch: Visitor thrashes security guard at Ghaziabad residential society

PTI

Ghaziabad, October 16

A security guard at a residential society here was injured after he was allegedly thrashed by a visitor, who also threatened to kill him, according to police.

A video of the purported incident is circulating on social media platforms.

#On Camera, Security Guard, Resident Punch Each Other In UP's Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/5xfxrbwcom — Kamlesh Kumar Ojha🇮🇳 (@Kamlesh_ojha1) October 15, 2022

Police on Saturday said Satyavir Sharma, a security guard at the Paradise-II society in Raj Nagar Extension, was assaulted by the accused when he asked him about the number of the flat that he wanted to visit and the owner's phone number.

In the video, the accused is seen slapping Sharma several times.

The security guard claimed in his complaint submitted to police that he sustained severe injuries in his eyes and ears.

A case has been registered under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, area SHO Ramesh Singh Sidhu said.