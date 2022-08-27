 Water level in Ganga crosses danger mark in Varanasi, PM Modi dials district magistrate to enquire about situation in his constituency : The Tribune India

Water level in Ganga crosses danger mark in Varanasi, PM Modi dials district magistrate to enquire about situation in his constituency

State minister for Jal Shakti and incharge of Varanasi Division, Swatantra Dev Singh reached here on Friday and visited the relief camps in Saraiya and Nakhi Ghat

Water level in Ganga crosses danger mark in Varanasi, PM Modi dials district magistrate to enquire about situation in his constituency

Submerged Dashashwamedh ghat on the bank of the Ganga river after a rise in the water level of the river following monsoon rains, in Varanasi, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. PTI

PTI

Varanasi, August 27

Water level in the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Varanasi on Saturday, inundating many agricultural and residential areas on the banks of the holy river and its tributaries.

The district administration, in a statement, said that 18 municipal wards and more than 80 villages have been affected by the floods in Ganga and its tributary Varuna in the district and 228.69 hectares of crops have been damaged in the district.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga crossed the danger mark of 71.26 meters and reached 71.50 meters by 10 am on Saturday.

Sud-divisional magistrate (Sadar) Hansika Dixit said that 68 villages of Varanasi Sadar have been affected by the floods and as many as 10,104 flood victims have been shifted to 18 relief camps.

The Varanasi district has three tehsils - Sadar, Pindra and Rajatalab. All necessary arrangements have been made to provide food and other necessities, the SDM said, adding that the teams of the district administration are continuously patrolling the affected areas to assist the trapped people.

The SDM said that along with relief material and medical facilities, “dignity kits” consisting of sanitary kits as well as soap etc. are being distributed to the women.

Nandlal, a resident of Nagwa, told PTI that flood water has entered his house and he has shifted his family members and valuables to the houses of his relatives in the safer area, while he has taken shelter in a nearby house located at a height.

There is also an increased risk of diseases because of flood waters, he feared.

Rajan, a resident of Parshupur of Rajatalab tehsil, told PTI that the flood water has entered the agriculture fields in his village.

“About 15 bighas of paddy crop of Parshupur village have been submerged in water. If water remains in the fields for a few days, then the crop will be spoiled,” he feared.

According to SDM Rajatalab Girish Chandra Dwivedi, the situation is presently under control in Rajatalab tehsil.

“Some crops have been submerged in water. If the water level of Ganga starts receding in a few days, the water will drain out of the field and the crop will not be harmed,” he said.

Six relief camps have been set up in Rajatalab tehsil area but no one is living there now, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the MP from Varanasi, had called District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and Commissioner Deepak Agarwal on Thursday and enquired about the situation in his constituency.

He had also asked the officials to provide all possible help to the people living in the relief camps and directed them to contact the PMO directly if needed, a statement issued by the district administration stated on Friday.

State minister for Jal Shakti and incharge of Varanasi Division, Swatantra Dev Singh reached here on Friday and visited the relief camps in Saraiya and Nakhi Ghat.

He also met the flood-affected people living in their homes after travelling from Nakhighat in an NDRF motor boat.

A total of 40 relief camps are being set up for the flood-affected people in the district, officials said.

Medical Officer Sandeep Chaudhary said 40 medical teams have been constituted to provide medical assistance in the flood-affected areas.

ORS packets and chlorine tablets have been provided to the teams along with essential medicines. Medicines are available in sufficient quantity in all government hospitals, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

9
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru: CJI U U Lalit refers case to 3 judge bench

SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success