'Extreme situation' in Delhi as as raging Yamuna flows at record level, spills onto streets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres on Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark on Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal on Thursday announced closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater.

As the Yamuna water level rises, the Delhi Secretariat housing offices of CM Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, was flooded on Thursday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, they received information regarding flooding of the Delhi Secretariat. They said they are coordinating with the traffic police and other agencies on the situation.

The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also flooded.

Officials said the Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic. With PTI