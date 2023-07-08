Waterlogging, traffic woes as rains wreak havoc in northwest India

PTI

New Delhi/Srinagar/Thiruvananthapuram, July 8

Several parts of northwest India, including the national capital of Delhi, witnessed an intense spell of rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several important road stretches and commuters facing traffic woes.

Down south, some parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rain in the morning hours, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains lashed the northwesters parts of the country due to the interaction of a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds.

A 58-year-old woman was killed in Delhi when debris from the ceiling of a flat came crashing down on her. Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours.

Delhi experienced the season’s first heavy spell of rain with the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recording 98.7 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.

The heavy rain resulted in the familiar scenes of waterlogged roads and long lines of vehicles stuck in the deluge. Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas.

Ranjeet Kaur (58) was killed when debris from the ceiling of a Tibbia College Society flat in the Karol Bagh area that collapsed due to rain came crashing down on her, police said, adding that her husband and son escaped the collapse.

The IMD said the Western Disturbance (WD) prevailed over northern India, while the monsoon trough extended to the south of its normal position, reaching lower tropospheric levels. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation was embedded over southwest Rajasthan.

This interaction between the WD and monsoonal winds is expected to persist for the next 24-36 hours, leading to moderate rainfall in most parts of northwest India, according to an IMD update.

Over a span of six hours ending at 2:30 pm, this weather system brought 5 cm to 9 cm of rainfall to Delhi, Sonipat and Baghpat, the IMD said.

The Met office has issued a warning of isolated extremely heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir until Monday, and in eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab until Sunday.

According to the Met office, rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Any amount exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as extremely heavy rainfall.

Commuters stuck in Delhi’s traffic took to social media to narrate their ordeal. One of them said the traffic was heavy on Vikas Marg, from Laxmi Nagar to ITO. The ITO area witnessed massive traffic snarls due to the waterlogging at the Tilak bridge underpass and Minto Bridge.

Another commuter said there was heavy traffic congestion at Shakti Chowk, between Dwarka Sector 4 and Sector 5.

People at the Ghevra railway crossing, Chirag Delhi, Nehru Place flyover and near Greater Kailash metro station, among other places, also complained about traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Jhelum river and its tributaries rose rapidly over a few hours due to heavy rainfall at many places in Kashmir, even as authorities advised the people living near the embankments of water bodies to remain alert and avoid venturing near the water.

The water in some of the water bodies was flowing close to the flood-alert level at many places, officials said.

Heavy to very heavy rain continued in many parts of Kashmir for the second day on Saturday. Some places witnessed a record rainfall over a 24-hour period in the month of July.

A few areas in the higher reaches, including near the Amarnath cave shrine, experienced snowfall.

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday following incessant rains and landslides, leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded in Jammu and at various places en route to the cave shrine.

The administration in several districts has issued advisories to people, asking them to remain cautious, and set up control rooms for any eventuality.

The IMD has issued a “red” alert for seven Himachal Pradesh districts for Saturday and Sunday.

Landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan districts in the hill state.

The Manali-Leh national highway was blocked following the flooding of the Teiling nallah about a kilometre away from the Atal Tunnel. Roads were also blocked following flash floods in the Madrang nallah and Kala nallah in Udipur in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Heavy to very heavy rain lashed several districts of Rajasthan, leading to four deaths in separate incidents in a span of 24 hours.

A woman and a man died after being struck by lightning in Chittorgarh, while two men drowned in separate incidents in Sawai Madhopur, police said.

The Met department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Rajsamand, Jalore and Pali districts on Sunday. Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Barmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur districts.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states, the weather office said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed rain throughout the day, with the maximum temperature settling at 26.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Department.

In Haryana, Yamunanagar received 80 mm rain, followed by Ambala (70 mm), Sirsa (50 mm), Karnal (40 mm), Kurukshetra (30.5 mm), Mahendragarh (24 mm) and Rohtak (12 mm).

In Punjab, Amritsar received 20 mm rainfall, Ludhiana 34 mm, Patiala 10 mm, Pathankot 46 mm, Ferozepur 108 mm, Gurdaspur 38.5 mm and Rupnagar 39.5 mm.

The Met office has predicted light to moderate rain at most places in the two states on Sunday.

Intense rains in some parts of Kerala in the morning hours led to traffic jams and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Till Friday, eight people had lost their lives in the southern state due to the heavy rains unleashed by the Southwest Monsoon that have left more than 7,800 people displaced, according to the figures of the Disaster Management Authority.

The IMD sounded a “yellow” alert in four districts—Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod—for Saturday.

Incessant rains pounded many areas of Kochi and high-range Idukki in the early morning hours. Northern districts like Kozhikode, where a “yellow” alert was sounded, also continued to receive heavy downpour.

Though there was respite from extremely heavy rainfall, many people continued to stay in relief camps opened in various parts of the state.

In Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said officials dealing with rain-related calamities will be directly responsible for any lapses on their part in taking precautionary measures in the affected areas.

Discussions were held with district administration officials on the steps taken to manage the disasters occurring due to the incessant rains in the district.

Holidays should be declared for schools and colleges after reviewing the situation on a daily basis, the minister said.