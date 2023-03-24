Wayanad Lok Sabha seat declared vacant after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

New Delhi, March 24
The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala was declared vacant on Friday after its MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case.
The Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification disqualifying Gandhi as a member of the Lower House of Parliament following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.
The Lok Sabha website now shows three vacant seats – Jalandhar, Lakshadweep and Wayanad.
The Jalandhar seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress member Santokh Singh Chaudhary.
The Lakshadweep seat fell vacant after the disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal P P after his conviction in an attempt to murder case in which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Gandhi represented the Amethi parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. BJP leader Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Gandhi won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, the second seat he had contested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him
Congress leader has been trapped in the consequences of the ...
Centre hikes DA by 4 per cent for central govt employees
About 47.58 lakh government employees and 69.76 lakh pension...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP; Congress vows to fight legally, politically
LS secretariat has sent notification to EC to declare Wayana...
Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue
Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...
Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court
Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench