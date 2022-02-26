WB Guv refuses to reschedule Assembly meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has turned down the Chief Secretary’s request to condone the typographical error in the Cabinet note regarding summoning of the Assembly session at 2 pm (instead of 2 am) on March 7.

Dhankhar yesterday summoned the Assembly at 2 am on March 7, acting on a typographical mistake in the state Cabinet’s proposal note. He noted that the timing mentioned in the note had struck him as “somewhat odd”, but added that when he asked the Chief Secretary for clarification, the latter refused to meet him.

He tweeted, “From constitutional perspective, no cognisance of the request of the Chief Secretary, seeking variation in the decision of the Cabinet, can be taken.” —