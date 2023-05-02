We ended 4% Muslim quota: Amit Shah at roadshows

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today held back-to-back mega roadshows in Haveri’s Ranibennur area and Gubbi in Tumakuru district of poll-bound Karnataka. He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to install a double-engine government in the state and stressed: "We ended the 4 per cent quota for the Muslims."

Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow at Gubbi, Karnataka. ANI

Riding a specially designed vehicle and accompanied by Tumakur Member of Parliament GS Basavaraj, he was greeted by people lined up along roads and atop nearby buildings. "Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and CM Basavaraj Bommai have done a lot of work for Karnataka," the Union Home Minister said, adding that the BJP government had ended Muslim reservation and raised the quota for the Vokkaligas, Lingayats and SC/STs.

“If the Congress comes to power, they will bring back Muslim quota. Do you want 4 per cent reservation for the Muslims," he asked the crowds. At another roadshow in Ranibennur, he said, “The Congress is saying if they come to power, they will ensure reservation for the Muslims. I want to ask DK Shivakumar, 'Whose reservation will you take away ?' But there is no need to worry because neither will the Congress come to power, nor will they be able to take such a decision.” Assembly elections in Karnataka are to be held on May 10.