 We ended 4% Muslim quota: Amit Shah at roadshows : The Tribune India

We ended 4% Muslim quota: Amit Shah at roadshows



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today held back-to-back mega roadshows in Haveri’s Ranibennur area and Gubbi in Tumakuru district of poll-bound Karnataka. He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP to install a double-engine government in the state and stressed: "We ended the 4 per cent quota for the Muslims."

Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow at Gubbi, Karnataka. ANI

Riding a specially designed vehicle and accompanied by Tumakur Member of Parliament GS Basavaraj, he was greeted by people lined up along roads and atop nearby buildings. "Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and CM Basavaraj Bommai have done a lot of work for Karnataka," the Union Home Minister said, adding that the BJP government had ended Muslim reservation and raised the quota for the Vokkaligas, Lingayats and SC/STs.

“If the Congress comes to power, they will bring back Muslim quota. Do you want 4 per cent reservation for the Muslims," he asked the crowds. At another roadshow in Ranibennur, he said, “The Congress is saying if they come to power, they will ensure reservation for the Muslims. I want to ask DK Shivakumar, 'Whose reservation will you take away ?' But there is no need to worry because neither will the Congress come to power, nor will they be able to take such a decision.” Assembly elections in Karnataka are to be held on May 10.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

8
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in city

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies