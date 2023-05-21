‘We got 135 plus seats in Assembly polls, but I am not happy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

ANI

Bengaluru, May 21

A day after being sworn in as the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that he is "not happy" even after the party's thumping victory in the state adding that the next target is the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated next year.

Addressing the party cadre in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "We got 135 plus seats in the Assembly elections, but I am not happy, don't come to my or Siddaramaiah's house. Our next target is the Lok Sabha elections and we must fight well." Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with Shivakumar paid their tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, in the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that no one from BJP has lost their life due to terrorism but they keep saying that Congress supports terrorism.

"PM Modi speaks about terrorism, no one from BJP has ever lost their life due to terrorism. BJP keeps saying that we support terrorism but many Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi died in terror attacks," said Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly elections, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other eight MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to his deceased father.

"Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi sharing a video of various moments of Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

