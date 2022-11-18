We will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi at conference on counter-terrorism financing

New Delhi, November 18
*We will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi at ‘No Money for Terror’ ministerial conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.
*Long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and local economy: PM.
*All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action: PM Modi.
*Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy: Modi.
*Only uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism: PM Modi.
*Tactical gains will soon be lost without larger strategy aimed at hurting terror finances: PM.
*There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism: PM Modi.
