Week-long events to mark Netaji's life

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The MHA will organise week-long events on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life and his contribution to the freedom struggle in five states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from January 17-23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would participate in the grand culmination event at Port Blair on January 23, said officials. TNS

Cruise not stuck: Waterways chief

New Delhi: Inland Waterways Authority of India Chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya on Monday denied the reports of Ganga Vilas Cruise getting stuck on the third day of its journey in Bihar's Chhapra due to shallow water in the Ganga. In a tweet, he said, "The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck at Chhapra.” TNS

DCGI nod to Covovax as mixed booster

New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday granted market authorisation to Serum Institute of India’s Covovax as a heterologous booster for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin, the second heterologous booster to get approval in India after Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid shot. TNS

Custodial death: CBI suspends 4 officials

New Delhi: The CBI has suspended four of its personnel, including deputy superintendent-rank officer, who were present at its camp office in Birbhum district where Lalan Sheikh, the main accused in the Bogtui carnage, mysteriously died on December 12, officials said on Monday. Officials said those suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty, include officers in the ranks of deputy superintendent and inspector, and also two constables.