India to host weeklong session of ‘seed treaty’ from Monday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

Eminent scientists and resource persons from many countries will discuss issues related to the development, conservation and protection of Plant Genetic Resources for the benefit of farming community at the ninth Session of Governing Body of the ‘International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture’ (ITPGRFA), beginning Monday.

The weeklong session of the ITPGRFA, also known as plant or seed treaty, is being hosted by India.

The scientific exchange of technological advancement among the countries will also help mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and food security globally, says ITPGRFA Secretary Kent Nnadozie.

Deliberations will facilitate to develop climate resilient varieties and also a roadmap for exchange of scientific information on plant genetic resources for increasing crop production and productivity, according toAgriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

“Every country has its own germplasm and biodiversity in agriculture. Its conservation, access, benefit sharing and protecting the farmers’ rights are among issues of discussion. Biodiversity in food and agriculture needs to be conserved to protect the rights of the farmers” he said.

ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said the plant genetic resources available with different countries will act as base material for development of new varieties to ensure better quality and higher productivity of crops.

The GB-9 will consider the options for encouraging, guiding and promoting the realisation of Farmers’ Rights as set out in Article 9 of the Treaty, developed by an Ad Hoc Technical Expert Group on Farmers’ Rights.

It is also expected to deliberate on the outcome of informal consultations as well as status of Treaty’s Multilateral System (MLS) implementation to guide future steps necessary for the enhancement of the MLS, which is considered vital for agricultural research, development and global food security, say officials

ITPGRFA is a legally binding comprehensive agreement adopted in November, 2001 at Rome during the 31st session of FAO of the United Nations

It entered into force on June 29, 2004, and currently has 149 Contracting Parties, including India.

The treaty provides solutions to achieve food and nutritional security as well as climate resilient agriculture.

Countries are inter-dependent for PGRFA and consequently a global order is essential to facilitate access and benefit sharing.