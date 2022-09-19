Weeklong session of Seed Treaty commences in Delhi today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

Eminent scientists and resource persons from many countries will discuss issues related to the development, conservation and protection of plant genetic resources for the benefit of the farming community at the 9th session of the Governing Body of the ‘International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture’ (ITPGRFA) from September 19 to 24 here. The session of the ITPGRFA, also known as the Plant or Seed Treaty, is being hosted by India.

The scientific exchange of technological advancement among the countries will also help mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and food security globally, says ITPGRFA secretary Kent Nnadozie.

Deliberations will facilitate development of climate-resilient varieties and also create a roadmap for the exchange of scientific information on plant genetic resources for increasing crop production and productivity, according to Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

“Every country has its own germplasm and biodiversity in agriculture. Its conservation, access, benefit-sharing and farmer rights’ protection are among issues of discussion. Biodiversity in food and agriculture needs to be conserved to protect the rights of the farmers,” he said.

ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said the plant genetic resources available with different countries would act as base material for the development of new varieties to ensure better quality and higher productivity of crops.

The session will consider the options for encouraging, guiding and promoting the realisation of farmers’ rights as set out in Article 9 of the treaty, developed by the Ad Hoc Technical Expert Group on Farmers’ Rights.

It is also expected to deliberate on the outcome of informal consultations and the status of Treaty’s Multilateral System implementation to recommend future steps necessary for the enhancement of the system, which is considered vital for agricultural research and global food security, say officials.

The ITPGRFA is a legally binding comprehensive agreement adopted in November, 2001, at Rome during the 31st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.