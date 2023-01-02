Welcome slap on the govt's wrist, Chidambaram says on Supreme Court's minority dissent on note ban

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday said the Supreme Court’s minority dissenting judgment on demonetisation is a welcome slap on the wrist of the government and would go down in history as memorable.

“Once the Hon'ble Supreme Court has declared the law, we are obliged to accept it. However, it is necessary to point out that the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved. In fact, the majority has steered clear of the question whether the objectives were achieved at all,” Chidambaram tweeted.

He said the Congress is happy that the minority judgement has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the demonetisation.

“It may be only a slap on the wrist of the government, but a welcome slap on the wrist. The dissenting judgement will rank among the famous dissents recorded in the history of the Hon'ble Supreme Court,” Chidambaram said.