We’re now looking at history from India’s perspective: RSS chief on Samrat Prithviraj

New Delhi, June 3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday watched Bollywood movie ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and said, “We are now looking at history from India’s perspective”.
He also described the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, as “world class”.
“It is a fact-based movie and rightly sends out the message the country needs today. We used to read our history written by others. Now, we are looking at history from India’s perspective,” Bhagwat, who watched the movie along with other top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, said.
Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie’s director, works closely with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.
BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already made the movie tax-free.
#akshay kumar #manushi chhillar #mohan bhagwat #samrat prithviraj
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police