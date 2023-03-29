 We're watching: US State Dept on Rahul Gandhi's case in court : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

The US is watching the court case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said a US State Department spokesperson on Monday.

Will abide by eviction notice: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat that he would abide by the deadline set for him to vacate his official residence at 12 Tughlak Lane, New Delhi. In his letter, Rahul said, “As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here.” TNS

“Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We are watching Gandhi’s case in Indian courts and we engage with the Indian government on our shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression,” said US State Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel in response to a question regarding Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.

The US State Department’s observation follows concern expressed by a US Senator and Congressman, who, in the past, have taken pro-India stand.

“I don’t have any specific engagements to read out. But as I’m sure you know as someone who’s covered this department for some time, it is normal and standard for us to engage with members of Opposition parties in any country where we have bilateral relationships. But I don’t have any specific engagement to read out,” Patel said when asked to amplify his observation on the US Government engaging with the Indian Government on issues relating to democratic values and freedom of expression.

Patel’s comments were extensively trolled on social media platforms with many terming it an attempt to interfere in Indian politics.

Earlier, Senator Chris Van Hollen had said “as a friend of India”, the news about Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha was “alarming”.

“In a healthy democracy, you don’t silence the Opposition — you debate with them. Free speech is essential to democracy and India has already fallen to rank 150 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index. This is another step in the wrong direction,” he had said.

Indian-origin Congressman Ro Khanna said the expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament was a “deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy and India’s deepest values”.

“This is not what my grandfather sacrificed years in jail for. PM Narendra Modi, you have the power to reverse this decision for the sake of Indian democracy,” he had tweeted.

