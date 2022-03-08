West Bengal Assembly Session: High drama as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar persuaded to deliver address amid uproar

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 7

High drama was witnessed in the West Bengal Assembly today as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was persuaded by the ruling TMC to complete his constitutional obligation of addressing the members on the inaugural day of the Budget session.

As Dhankhar, who is having “a long-running feud” with CM Mamata Banerjee, entered the Assembly hall, BJP MLAs started raising slogans in protest against the TMC for allegedly using violent means to win the recent civic polls.

Eyebrows were raised over the timing of the protest ahead of the Governor’s Address. While Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed they had already read the text and knew what was coming, Banerjee alleged it was “all planned”.

Appeals made by the Governor and Speaker Biman Banerjee to the BJP MLAs fell on deaf ears. More than once the Governor rose from the seat to leave the Assembly. However, the Speaker, Banerjee and other TMC leaders urged him to read at least one line from his speech and announce the rest of the address be regarded “as read”.

As the Governor seemed reluctant, women MLAs of the TMC led by Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya formed a circle around him to prevent him from leaving. The Governor finally agreed to read one line from his speech.

