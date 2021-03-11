West Bengal BJP president arrested on way to violence-hit Howrah

PTI
Kolkata, June 11
BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon when he was on the way to violence-hit Howrah district, police said.
Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu, they said.
"Mr Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest," a senior police officer told PTI.
Majumdar said the situation in West Bengal was fast-turning into that in Kashmir.
"First, they stopped me at my home. I was put under house arrest. Later, they allowed me to leave my residence. Now, they have stopped me on Vidyasagar Setu and arrested me. The police are saying that as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed, no one will be allowed to visit the area," he told reporters before being taken into custody.
"We used to read news about leaders in Kashmir being put under house arrest. Today, a similar thing happened here. The state is fast turning into Kashmir," he added.
Following Majumdar's arrest, BJP leaders and workers hit the streets in protest.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul along with hundreds of party workers rushed to Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police, to protest against the arrest.
Similar protests were also underway in Uttar Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum and Jalpaiguri districts.
The Trinamool Congress lauded the police action against Majumdar, alleging that he was going to trouble-torn Howrah to fan communal tensions.
"Police did the right thing by stopping him," TMC MLA Tapas Ray said.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim demanded the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose inflammatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad sparked the violence in Howrah on Friday.
"She should be arrested immediately. BJP is trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the country," he said.
BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, however, managed to enter Howrah and visit the areas where offices of his party were attacked.
"The lawless situation here reflects the administration's failure," Ghosh said.
Internet services have been suspended across Howrah till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla, following the violence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...
Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest
Protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP s...
Ahead of presidential poll, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in New Delhi
Meeting will be held on June 15 to prepare joint strategy fo...
Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident
Violence had erupted on June 3 over former BJP spokesperson ...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...