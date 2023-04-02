West Bengal: Clashes in Hooghly’s Rishra during Ram Navami rally, BJP says MLA injured

PTI

Rishra (WB), April 2

Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday evening, police said.

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was in the procession, told PTI that the incident happened on GT Road in Rishra police station area.

Stone pelting from Masjid towards #RamNavami rally at Rishra, Hooghly today. pic.twitter.com/HByHpER7cW — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) April 2, 2023

People in the procession were walking peacefully to the Jagannath temple in Mahesh when stones were hurled at it, he alleged.

A senior officer of the Chandannagar Police said the clash broke out around 6.15 pm.

"The procession was going through the traditional route when one group started throwing stones at it. We took immediate steps to address the situation," the IPS officer told PTI.

Quick action was taken by the police and the situation is now under control, she said.

A heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent any further flare-up, the officer said.

BJP's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh was injured in stone pelting and rushed to a hospital, Ghosh said.

"There were many women and children in the procession who were walking with saffron flags in their hands. Suddenly, stones were hurled at us from one side of the road. Several policemen were also injured in the stone-pelting even though I and some other leaders were rescued and taken out of the area through adjacent lanes," he claimed.

"Police finally managed to chase away the trouble-makers after being silent spectators for a while," he alleged.

The ruling TMC questioned what was the need to organise the procession two days after Ram Navami.

"Why are they so bent to take out Ram Navami processions during the holy month of Ramzan? Why the Ram Navami rally was taken out two days later? The BJP wants to engineer riots in Bengal to create instability for political gains," TMC spokesperson Joyprakash Majumdar told PTI.

BJP is trying to instigate trouble by taking religious processions to certain sensitive pockets, he said, adding that it was creating such a situation to demand President's rule in the state.

Majumdar also claimed that those in the rally were carrying weapons such as swords, which created panic among the people.

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations rocked parts of neighbouring Howrah district on Thursday and Friday. Over 45 people were arrested, prohibitory orders were imposed and internet was suspended to bring the situation under control.

#BJP #West Bengal