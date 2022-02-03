West Bengal government to take over all international border truck terminuses

There will be huge revenue earning from these truck terminuses, which will help us to finance welfare schemes such as ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and ‘Duare Ration’,” the chief minister said

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Kolkata, February 3

The West Bengal government will take over all the truck terminuses at international borders in the state from private agencies, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Chairing a meeting with officials, Banerjee said the revenue generated by the terminuses was not reaching the government coffers and being “eaten up” by a nexus of touts, political parties and few local officers.

“We are handing over these truck terminuses to the Transport Department. A few locals are collecting the money (from the trucks). I am sorry to say, different political parties as well as a few local officials are involved. This cannot go on,” she said.

The truck terminuses are along Bangladesh border in Petrapol, Changrabandha, Malda and Ghojadanga, among others.

“There will be a huge revenue earning from these truck terminuses, which will help us to finance welfare schemes such as ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and ‘Duare Ration’,” the chief minister said.

Banerjee directed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to formulate a policy on it in consultation with officials of the districts, and ascertain the number of personnel required to run the terminuses.

At the meeting, she also asked Urban Affairs Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya to ensure necessary clearances for the handover within the next three days.

“We want the Transport Department to take over by February 7, and I want to see that advertisements regarding this are out on February 8,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister also rebuked a few officers at the meeting who tried to shift the responsibilities to junior officials when being questioned by her.

“This trend is not at all good. It is an attitude of negligence towards work. This kind of attitude is not tolerated in government work. You have to give priority to the grievances received at the Chief Minister’s Office,” she said.

Eight more services will be available in the upcoming phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep) camps, including credit cards for fishermen, artists, small and medium enterprises, the chief minister said.

Banerjee also expressed displeasure over banks not providing loans under the students’ credit card scheme, even when the state government is the guarantor.

The chief minister announced that to celebrate UNESCO’s heritage tag, Durga Puja festivities will begin in the state a month early, on September 1 with colourful processions across West Bengal.

“In Kolkata, the procession will start from Shyambazar around 1 pm. Women will take part in it to celebrate the UNESCO honour,” she said.

Banerjee also directed officials to finish the construction of the Jagannath temple in Digha at the earliest.

“I will be the first to go and worship there,” she said.

