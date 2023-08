West Bengal governor approaches ISRO for tech to curb ragging on campuses

PTI

Kolkata, August 25

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has reached out to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for identifying an appropriate technology solution to curb the menace of ragging on college and university campuses, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel of Jadavpur University, sparking an outcry in West Bengal.

"CV Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the universities, contacted the Chairman of ISRO for identifying appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging on the university campuses," the statement said on Thursday night.

Bose has also held discussions with a Hyderabad-based firm over the issue.

"They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching automatic target recognition and remote sensing," the governor said in the statement.

#ISRO #West Bengal