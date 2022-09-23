West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, September 23
Russia on Friday said West’s claim that India was distancing itself from Moscow was simply “cherry-picking’’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment “this is no time for war’’ made in Samarkand last week.
“Western nations are picking out the narrative that suits them, nothing has changed on the path for India and Russia,’’ Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov told the media while appreciating India for its consistent stand of seeking a peaceful resolution of the Russian-Ukraine dispute.
“It is a very difficult question. We are prepared to cease hostilities, President Putin also told PM Narendra Modi. An agreement on stopping hostilities can be achieved, but the other side is speaking about continuing the military action’’, he said, when asked when the hostilities will end.
Asked whether Russia would meditate in the Sino-Indian dispute, Alipov was forthright about Moscow’s non-involvement. Russia only asks both sides to bilateral arrive at a peaceful resolution “unlike some countries who only encourage suspicions of India towards China and vice versa.’’
“We don’t support such an attitude. We stand for those disputes to be resolved solely for the benefit of both parties. We don’t see any other role in this dialogue,’’ he added.
On reports of Pakistan delivering ammunition to Ukraine, he said, “If such deliveries are taking place, that would have a very negative effect on the ties and relationship with Pakistan. That is obvious.”
On the proposed price cap on Russian oil by the G7 blocs, Alipov warned that it would increase the price of oil in the market. “With the price cap that the US proposes, I would believe that India is going to pursue its own interest in the situation if such steps get implemented. We won’t trade and cooperate to our detriment.’’ He said.
The Russian envoy dismissed as ‘nonsense’’ reports that the Ukraine conflict has led to delays in delivery of military systems and joint projects with India. “The S-400 missile system deliveries (from Russia to India) are going according to schedule and any delays in defence-related issues have no connection with the hostilities. The delay in frigates is connected with the manufacturing process. There is no shortage whatsoever in supplies,’’ he maintained.
