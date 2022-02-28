West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

New Delhi, February 27
The West’s announcement about cutting off Russian major banks from the SWIFT payment system is an opportunity for both India and China to deploy their indigenous systems they had prepared for such an eventuality.
A parliamentary committee has also noted that SWIFT’s privacy is compromised and, before the crisis blew up, had advised the government to improve the existing SFMS (Structured Financial Messaging Solution) for intra-bank message transfer or develop a new one.
North Korea and Iran are the other countries that have already been cut off from SWIFT. Russia is internally using the SPFS system, developed after the West threatened to cut it off from the SWIFT system in 2015. For international financial information flow, China will also be planning to use the CIPS system which is its cross-border payment system in its local currency.
While the credit in rupee or ruble can accrue, sources said New Delhi's endeavour would be to keep the slate clean by encouraging Russia to import more Indian goods whose other sources might have been blocked due to the US-led sanctions. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...