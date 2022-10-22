Western Railway hikes platform ticket rates to Rs 50 at major stations to curb festive season rush

Mumbai, October 22
The Western Railway on Saturday said the rate of platform tickets on major stations in the Mumbai division has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till October 31 to curb overcrowding during the festive season.
As per an official release, the platform ticket rate has been increased at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat stations in the Mumbai division.
The decision was taken in view of the festive season rush at railway stations and to regulate the number of passengers in railway premises, including platforms and foot overbridges, it stated.
On Friday, the Central Railway had announced a hike in the platform ticket rate from Rs 10 to Rs 50 from October 22 to 31, to prevent overcrowding at selected railway stations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...
15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa
The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...
26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa
Himachal polls: Pratibha Singh’s choice negated in Manali, youth wing chief loses Kinnaur bid as Congress names four more candidates
Out of 68 seats, 67 have been declared with only Hamirpur pe...
High drama marks closure of China's key Communist Party Congress as ex-president Hu escorted out
All Chinese Communist Party (CPC) meetings are held in extre...