Satya Prakash
New Delhi, May 4
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday told the Supreme Court that he should be heard by the top court on women wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against him.
On behalf of Singh, senior advocate Harish Salve told a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that it's not just a matter of Delhi Police registering an FIR against the WFI president.
The CJI asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if the complainants' statements had been recorded before a magistrate.
Mehta -- who represents Delhi Police -- told the Bench that the investigation was on and the complainant wrestlers had been provided with security as directed by the court.
Salve said if further directions are to be issued, the WFI chief should be heard.
Mehta said the complainant had been examined. Two other people would be investigated on Friday, Mehta said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa
Upon Pakistan's request, Bhutto Zardari granted special perm...
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar
2 pilots and a technician have been rescued
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tells Supreme Court that he should be heard on women wrestlers' allegations
The CJI asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if the complaina...
Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala
Darshan Singla takes 5 bullets and dies in hospital