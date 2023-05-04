WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tells Supreme Court that he should be heard on women wrestlers' allegations

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 4

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday told the Supreme Court that he should be heard by the top court on women wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against him.

On behalf of Singh, senior advocate Harish Salve told a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that it's not just a matter of Delhi Police registering an FIR against the WFI president.

The CJI asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if the complainants' statements had been recorded before a magistrate.

Mehta -- who represents Delhi Police -- told the Bench that the investigation was on and the complainant wrestlers had been provided with security as directed by the court.

Salve said if further directions are to be issued, the WFI chief should be heard.

Mehta said the complainant had been examined. Two other people would be investigated on Friday, Mehta said.