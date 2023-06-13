WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 12

The ball has been set rolling for the much-delayed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday appointing former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer (RO).

Bhushan’s kin part of electoral college Minister Anurag Thakur had assured wrestlers Bhushan’s kin and aides won’t contest

WFI electoral college has 50 votes, one vote each of two nominees from 25 state units

Bhushan’s son Karan heads UP unit, son-in-law Vishal Bihar unit; both eligible to contest

While Justice Kumar has given his consent to become the RO, he is yet to approve July 4 as the election date, as suggested by the IOA, it is learnt. Interestingly, the election date is past the June 30 deadline set by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur following his meeting with protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on June 7.

In a letter to Justice Kumar, IOA joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey said, “Elections are required to be conducted in the WFI special general meeting called on July 4…. You may consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections.”

There are 50 votes in the WFI electoral college as only two members each from the 25 affiliate state units will be allowed to vote. The IOA had last week sought the list of all presidents and secretary generals of the state bodies. However, the new RO would have to sort out internal disputes in some of the state bodies, including Maharashtra where two bodies exist and both have been claiming affiliate status. A source in the IOA said there would hardly be any change in the electoral list as only those who are currently WFI affiliates will get to vote. This would be a big setback to the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat, who have been demanding that none from WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s family should be part of the new executive body. His son Karan Bhushan heads the Uttar Pradesh body while his son-in-law Vishal Singh heads the Bihar unit.