WFI row: Delhi Police visits Brij Bhushan’s UP home, records statements of associates, employees

New Delhi, June 6
The Delhi Police has recorded statements of associates of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of investigations into sexual harassment allegations against him, officials said on Tuesday.
They also said the girl whose statement was the basis of a case being registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.
The officials said police are collecting evidence in connection with the case filed against the BJP MP, and will submit a report in court accordingly.
"A team of Delhi Police visited Gonda and recorded statements of Singh's associates and those working at his house, including his driver. This is being done as part of further investigation to collect evidence and corroborate versions of the witnesses with that of Singh and the complainants in the case," an official said.
"Since the case is very sensitive, we cannot divulge any information regarding it," he added.
The team checked their IDs and noted their addresses while recording the statements, police added.
The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, are protesting against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, whom they have accused of sexually harassing women.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades
The network, which operated in the darknet and used cryptocu...
CBI begins investigation into Balasore train accident, files FIR
Railway Board has recommended for Central Bureau of Investig...
On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'
Amid pro-Khalistan sloganeering, the 39th anniversary of Ope...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, German counterpart Boris Pistorius hold bilateral talks
Focus on ways to expand bilateral defence and strategic ties
WFI row: Delhi Police visits Brij Bhushan’s UP home, records statements of associates, employees
Officials said police are collecting evidence in connection ...