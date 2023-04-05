What is happening between BJP, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu?

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 5

Amid varying statements from AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai on alliance between their parties for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, reports emerging from Tamil Nadu suggest the issue will be discussed in meeting between the former Chief Minister (EPS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they next meet.

The PM is expected in the state for the inauguration of the new terminal of Chennai airport. The AIADMK leadership will also discuss its contours with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, according to agency reports.

A recent statement by Annamalai had stirred the hornet’s nest, giving rise to speculations that the relationship between the two allies, especially between the BJP’s state-unit and the AIADMK, were not exactly gung ho.

EPS versus Annamalai

Annamalai suggested that the BJP-AIADMK relationship may not continue when he said on Sunday that the alliance between the two parties for the 2024 general election had not yet been finalised, more specifically it was still undecided.

EPS followed this by saying that alliance matters are discussed directly with the BJP’s central leadership rather than the state leaders. Even during the tenure of J Jayalalithaa, BJP’s central leaders directly spoke with her on these matters.

Notably, despite Home Minister Amit Shah saying that BJP and AIADMK are currently allies, Annamalai is believed to have made several suggestions that the saffron party should fly alone in 2024. He is also believed to have threatened resignation if the alliance with the AIADMK continues, according to reports.

Notably, Shah announced publicly that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will continue.

After the Madras High Court gave the order in his favour, EPS too made a similar announcement.

Is all well between BJP and AIADMK?

The conflicting statements by state leaders have given rise to a possible lack of consensus on the future of the alliance on both sides.

The alliance has implications for both the BJP and the AIADMK.

EPS is now the general secretary of AIADMK with complete powers. However, he too is believed to be under pressure from a section to sever ties with the BJP.

Though Annamalai has expressed opinion about the necessity to contest the 2024 elections alone, the BJP needs local partners to remain relevant in the state that has so far remained elusive. Its leadership is also said to have taken efforts to resolve issues between state leaders of both parties.

Sources say BJP’s national leadership wants the alliance with AIADMK to continue. The BJP leadership has told AIADMK leaders that it would sort out the differences with state leaders.

The fact of the matter is that AIADMK continues to be one of the two major parties in Tamil Nadu even in the absence of Jayalalithaa.

Besides, all is also not well in the state BJP. Many leaders are said to have attacked Annamalai before quitting. Annamalai statements have also not gone down well with the national leadership.

But then, there are also differences in the AIADMK over continuing the alliance with the BJP.

Apparently, the AIADMK leadership is also looking at other possibilities, including alliances with some Muslim political outfits willing to support if it cuts off with the BJP.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is believed to be in a “comfortable position” and so is Chief Minister MK Stalin, adding to the worries of both the BJP and the AIADMK.

