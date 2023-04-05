 What is happening between BJP, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu? : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

What is happening between BJP, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu?

Alliance issues will only be discussed with BJP’s central leadership, says AIADMK

What is happening between BJP, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu?

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (L) and BJP state president K Annamalai. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 5

Amid varying statements from AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai on alliance between their parties for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, reports emerging from Tamil Nadu suggest the issue will be discussed in meeting between the former Chief Minister (EPS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they next meet.

The PM is expected in the state for the inauguration of the new terminal of Chennai airport. The AIADMK leadership will also discuss its contours with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, according to agency reports.

A recent statement by Annamalai had stirred the hornet’s nest, giving rise to speculations that the relationship between the two allies, especially between the BJP’s state-unit and the AIADMK, were not exactly gung ho.

EPS versus Annamalai

Annamalai suggested that the BJP-AIADMK relationship may not continue when he said on Sunday that the alliance between the two parties for the 2024 general election had not yet been finalised, more specifically it was still undecided.

EPS followed this by saying that alliance matters are discussed directly with the BJP’s central leadership rather than the state leaders. Even during the tenure of J Jayalalithaa, BJP’s central leaders directly spoke with her on these matters.

Notably, despite Home Minister Amit Shah saying that BJP and AIADMK are currently allies, Annamalai is believed to have made several suggestions that the saffron party should fly alone in 2024. He is also believed to have threatened resignation if the alliance with the AIADMK continues, according to reports.

Notably, Shah announced publicly that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will continue.

After the Madras High Court gave the order in his favour, EPS too made a similar announcement.

Is all well between BJP and AIADMK?

The conflicting statements by state leaders have given rise to a possible lack of consensus on the future of the alliance on both sides.

The alliance has implications for both the BJP and the AIADMK.

EPS is now the general secretary of AIADMK with complete powers. However, he too is believed to be under pressure from a section to sever ties with the BJP.

Though Annamalai has expressed opinion about the necessity to contest the 2024 elections alone, the BJP needs local partners to remain relevant in the state that has so far remained elusive. Its leadership is also said to have taken efforts to resolve issues between state leaders of both parties.

Sources say BJP’s national leadership wants the alliance with AIADMK to continue. The BJP leadership has told AIADMK leaders that it would sort out the differences with state leaders.

The fact of the matter is that AIADMK continues to be one of the two major parties in Tamil Nadu even in the absence of Jayalalithaa.

Besides, all is also not well in the state BJP. Many leaders are said to have attacked Annamalai before quitting. Annamalai statements have also not gone down well with the national leadership.

But then, there are also differences in the AIADMK over continuing the alliance with the BJP.

Apparently, the AIADMK leadership is also looking at other possibilities, including alliances with some Muslim political outfits willing to support if it cuts off with the BJP.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is believed to be in a “comfortable position” and so is Chief Minister MK Stalin, adding to the worries of both the BJP and the AIADMK.

#BJP #tamil nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

2
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

3
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

4
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

5
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

6
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

7
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

9
Himachal Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1972

Himachal amends archaic law, allows daughters to hold land

10
Haryana

Fear for safety after calling out London School of Economics, says Gurugram lad

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

SC refuses to entertain 14 political parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

The top court says politicians don’t enjoy any special immun...

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you’ve to be spineless to be in today’s Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Says UPA 2 cabinet should have stuck to the 2013 ordinance w...

Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal

Clashes and instances of fire-bombing were reported from Hoo...

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

Citing ‘overlapping’ and ‘irrelevant’ as reasons, NCERT drop...

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

BSF seizes over 11 kg of narcotics along International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Noida guzzled liquor worth Rs 1,652 crore in a year

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Outsider attacks students at Patiala’s Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC