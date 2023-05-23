What is happening in Manipur, the tiny Indian state in the northeast?

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 23

Fresh incidents of violence have been reported from Manipur—the tiny state in India’s northeast. At least 70 persons are reported to have been killed in the ethnic violence since May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ against the Meitei community's demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Internet services remain suspended since violence started to stop the spread of rumours and hate messages. However, ground reports suggest an unprecedented situation in the state with a past history of insurgency.

After incidents of violence involving the Meitei and Kuki community, observers say an “exchange of population” has taken place in the state. It is difficult to find a Meitei in tribal-dominated hill regions. Likewise, the majority of tribals have fled the Imphal Valley dominated by Meitis. Both the sides are demanding action against each-other and those who could leave the state have left.

Those in areas adjoining the hills claim that Kuki militants are coming into the valley and opening fire on civilians. MLAs representing tribal regions/hills have demanded bifurcation of the state.

Prices of essential commodities have shot up as supplies dwindle and there are long queues in front of ATMs.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles jawans are currently deployed and security forces are conducting aerial surveillance. The security forces are coordinating to protect people and vehicles carrying essential goods, say officials.

Power struggle between tribal Kukis and non-tribal Meitis

The power in Manipur largely remained vested with Meiteis, who account for about 53 per cent of population, living mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals –Nagas and Kukis – comprise around 40 per cent and dominate the hill regions of the state.

Given the ethnic issues involved, some political observers have drawn a parallel between the current crisis to the breakdown of Hindu-Sikh relations in Punjab around 1983-93 and the exodus of Pandits from the Kashmir valley in early 1990s.

An “exchange of population” is taking place in Manipur, they add. Kuki MLAs have used expressions like “ethnic cleansing” in a joint memorandum to make their point.

Home Minister Amit Shah has held a series of meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, representatives of Meitei and Kuki communities and other stakeholders, including a group of civil society organisations from Mizoram.

The 10 Kuki MLAs, which included seven from the BJP, urged Shah for a separate administration, saying that tribals people have lost faith in the Manipur Government and that they can no longer imagine resettling in the valley.

Meiti lawmakers have urged Shah to abrogate the ceasefire pact signed with Kukis and sought immediate action against underground Kuki militants.

According to reports, the violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to a series of smaller agitations.

The Tribal Solidarity March was organised in 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the ST status following which violent clashes broke out in Manipur.

Who are Kukis and Meiteis?

Ethnic divisions are not new to Manipur—a state traditionally ruled by a Meitei king.

Tribes are divided broadly between the Kuki and Naga groups which are further divided into different sub-groups.

Politically dominant Meitis account for a substantial percentage of the population and dominate the Imphal valley. Hill districts are largely inhabited by Nagas and Kukis.

Recently, the Manipur High Court had asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre on Meteis’ demand.

