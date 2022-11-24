 What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt : The Tribune India

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opted for voluntary retirement

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to produce before it on Thursday the file related to the appointment of retired IAS officer Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner a day after he took voluntary retirement.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to produce before it on Thursday the file related to the appointment of retired IAS officer Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner a day after he took voluntary retirement.

“What is the mechanism by which this officer was picked? Can it be done when the matter was being considered by this court?” a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice KM Joseph asked Attorney General R Venkataramani.

Why fear if nothing illegal

It takes three months to get voluntary retirement… You need to produce the file. If there is no illegality, then you should not be afraid. Bench

A 1985-batch Punjab-cadre IAS officer, Goel was due to retire on December 31, 2022. He, however, took voluntary retirement on November 18 and was appointed Election Commissioner a day after. He took charge on November 21.

The Bench – which also included Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar – sought to know if there was any “hanky-panky” in Goel’s appointment after advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the petitioners, raised the issue to highlight the manner in which appointments to the Election Commission were made.

“I take serious objection to this and have my reservations to the court seeing the file amidst the hearing of a Constitution Bench,” Venkataramani pointed out, saying there was no order against making the appointment.

“But an application was there... We are not sitting on judgment over the appointment… If everything is hunky-dory… everything is going on smoothly, as you claim, you have nothing to fear…” Justice Joseph told the Attorney General. As Venkataramani said “we are in the framework of a larger question”, Justice Joseph said the issue of the new appointment was interlinked.

The Bench – which on Tuesday questioned the Centre on the absence of a law to govern the appointment of the CEC and ECs and said the “silence of the Constitution” was being exploited by successive governments – will hear the matter on Thursday.

While hearing petitions seeking a Collegium-like system for the appointment of the CEC and ECs referred to it in 2018, the Bench overruled the Attorney General’s objections and made it clear that it would like to peruse the file of Goel’s appointment.

During the hearing, the Bench suggested that the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the consultative process for these appointments would ensure independence of the Commission. Any ruling party at the Centre “likes to perpetuate itself in power” and can appoint a “yes-man” to the post under the current system, it said.

Defending the current system of appointments, the Attorney General described the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991, as a watershed moment that ensured independence in salary and tenure of the CEC and ECs.

Asserting that there was no “trigger point” warranting judicial interference in appointments to the poll panel, he contended that there had been no complaints, except some isolated instances, about the independence of the EC and its work had been appreciated internationally.

As the Bench insisted on the file of Goel’s appointment being produced before it on Thursday, Venkataramani wondered if it was trying to suggest any underlying malice about the accountability of the Council of Ministers.

“No, we just want to know for our satisfaction. Let’s know the mechanism you adopted,” the Bench responded.

Involve CJI in selection process

  • Constitution Bench suggests inclusion of CJI in consultative process for ECs’ appointments; says doing so will ensure independence of EC
  • Any ruling party at Centre can appoint ‘yes-man’ under current system, it says

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

2
Delhi

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

4
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

5
Diaspora

Canadian MPs want direct flights to Amritsar

6
World

6 people and assailant dead in US Walmart shooting: Police

7
Patiala

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

8
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

9
Trending

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

10
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...

2 days on, cops collect samples of chemicals from Panipat sugar mill

2 days on, cops collect samples of chemicals from Panipat sugar mill

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium

This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium

Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosts a bir...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Congress vows to waive dues of residential buildings if it wins Delhi MC polls

Delhi BJP manifesto likely to be women-centric

BJP deceived Delhi sanitation workers: AAP

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

VB arrests Jalandhar agent in vehicle fitness certificate racket

Nawanshahr: Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

MLAs, Mayor discuss regularising services of sanitation workers

Girl from Punjab’s Patiala makes it to India’s U-19 cricket team

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

Patiala: Purchased with welfare funds, IAS officers keep laptops for personal use

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma faces flak from Opposition over Dera Sacha Sauda 'praise'

Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patiala Law University