WhatsApp blocks 23.24L accounts

New Delhi, November 30
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned 23.24 lakh accounts in India in October, including 8.11 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users. The number of accounts blocked in October was about 13 per cent less than the 26.85 lakh accounts the messaging platform banned in September.
