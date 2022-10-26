WhatsApp faces global outage for over two hours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Oct 25

WhatsApp services were resumed after the messaging app faced a major outage that prevented millions of users in India and several parts of the world from sending or receiving text and video messages for almost two hours.

Meta, which owns the popular messaging app, did not share the cause of the outage, but said it had fixed the glitch. The extent of the disruption is not known. However, the outage appeared widespread in India. According to Downdetector.com, which tracks internet disruptions, the outage in India started around 12.08 pm and peaked around 1:08 pm.

Disappointed users from across the world started flooding social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram with posts about being unable to send messages on the app.

This was WhatsApp’s first major outage since the October 5 snag that took down WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook together, affecting millions of users.