Wheat export ban to continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies: FCI chief

New Delhi, March 28
The wheat export ban will continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies, Food Corporation of India chief Ashok K Meena on Tuesday.
Wheat production will not be affected due to recent rains, confident of achieving the output target, he added.
Wheat procurement has started across the country, and 10,727 tonnes procured in Madhya Pradesh so far, Meena said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
As part of the special drive, the regulators have identified...
Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case
7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...
Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence
Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of ...
Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court
Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was i...
Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage
Behind him, Papalpreet Singh, who is said to be his mentor, ...