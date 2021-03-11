Wheat export ban: Transporters stranded with loaded wheat outside Gujarat port, facing Rs 3 crore daily losses

Alone in stranded trucks, some 2.5 to 3 lakh Metric ton wheat is stuck, if the godown and warehouse stock is calculated, it can touch one and half to two million metric ton, estimates Rakesh Gurjar from G S Infra port, a Customs broker

Wheat export ban: Transporters stranded with loaded wheat outside Gujarat port, facing Rs 3 crore daily losses

Supply trucks loaded with wheat are parked as they wait to enter a port for unloading, near Kandla, in the western state of Gujarat. Reuters

Gandhidham (Gujarat), May 17

The Central government’s decision to ban wheat exports has had a cascading effect on the transport and shipping business. In Kandla-Gandhidham, the transport industry is suffering a loss of Rs 3 crore a day, because more than 5,000 trucks are stranded with wheat, as there is no place to unload and exporters are not taking calls.

Not a single dry cargo godown is empty, because of which wheat for exports are lying in trucks and some 5,000 to 6,000 trucks are waiting outside the Kandla ports, in Gandhidham. If daily waiting charges are calculated, truck owners are facing a minimum Rs 3 crore loss, said Satvir Singh Lohan, Secretary of the Gandhidham Goods Transport Association.

The tragedy of transporters is that export parties have stopped taking calls of transporters, it has created a dilemma in the minds of transporters, whether they will pay for waiting charges or not, and if exporter does not call back goods who will pay for transport charges and what to do with wheat stock, questions Lohan.

According to Lohan’s information, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla Port) has asked seven ships to vacate the jetty and return to high sea and were not allowed to load wheat. The port authority’s traffic manager G R V Prasad Rao has not responded to questions asked by IANS. If these vessels are stranded high in the sea, the demurrage charges will run into crores of rupees, and hundreds of crores, if loading does not resume in the same quantity soon.

Alone in stranded trucks some 2.5 to 3 lakh Metric ton wheat is stuck, if the godown and warehouse stock is calculated, it can touch one and half to two million metric ton, estimates Rakesh Gurjar from G S Infra port, a Customs broker.

“Situation will improve once clarification on notification comes, it can’t be called blanket ban on wheat exports, on the contrary it is channelised export, because notification allows exports to needy nations, but exporters have to get prior permission from the government of India,” said Biren Vakil, Commodity consultant.

He also presumes that sooner or later the government will have to relax export norms, because across the world wheat production is going to drop, reason is weather and less rains, exports from Ukraine have dwindled, major nations will be importing wheat this year, the demand is to be met by one or the other nation.

India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine and as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high. However in a related development, the Centre on Tuesday announced some relaxation in wheat export. It has now decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to May 13, such consignments would be allowed to be exported.

IANS

#wheat export ban

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

2
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

3
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

4
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

5
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

6
Chandigarh

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

7
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

8
Nation

India slams Islamic nations' body for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

9
Nation

'You don't go after big fish but harass poor farmers': SC to bank on one-time settlement scheme

10
Haryana

Five Rajasthan residents returning from Haridwar die in road accident in Haryana; 12 others injured

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found, says Muslims can offer namaz in mosque

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of 'Shivling', no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...

Gyanvapi: Survey team may seek more time to submit report

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Court removes Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra appointed fo...

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...

Six high courts to get new chief justices

Six high courts to get new chief justices

SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner