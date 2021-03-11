Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 11

Wheat production in the country witnessed a dip this year due to heatwave and early onset of summer. As a result, the prices of wheat flour and related products such as bread, rusks and biscuits are on the rise.

Cautioning the government, experts have advised imposition of an upper limit on exports. India needs surplus stocks and private traders can’t be allowed to dictate the market, they say.

“The government has no mechanism to check rising prices. The production has reduced and there will be no purchase till next season. All this should be considered before allowing exports,” says Sudhir Panwar, a farm expert and former member of the UP Planning Commission.

Suggesting a cap on exports, agri policy expert Devinder Sharma says while wheat prices increased 9 per cent in four years, the prices of flour went up by more than 42 per cent. “There should be an upper cap of say 12 MT on exports. India should not land in a situation where its reserves are exhausted,” cautions Sharma.

With the Ukraine conflict disrupting the global trade, India is eyeing an increase in exports to an all-time high of 21 MT in 2022-23. As per reports, India already exported a record 1.4 MT of wheat in April.

Panwar says: “There is apprehension that corporates, which made offensive wheat purchases, will rule the prices this year.” While the average retail price of “atta” was between Rs 32-33 per kg in April, in some places it was sold at Rs 37-38 per kg.

#Agriculture #inflation