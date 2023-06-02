Wheat procurement crosses last year’s tally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

This year, India’s wheat procurement has increased by 40 per cent compared to that of last year. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has purchased 262 lakh tonnes, this season — 74 lakh tonnes higher than last year.

With this, the country is in a comfortable position to meet its foodgrain requirement. At present, wheat stock in the Central pool is more than 312 lakh tonnes. As per the FCI buffer stock, the country should have 245 lakh tonnes on July 1.

The major contributors to the national pool are Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, procuring 121.27 lakh tonnes, 70.98 lakh tonnes and 63.17 lakh tonnes, respectively.

The FCI has set a target of procuring 314 lakh tonnes during the ongoing rabi season. Last year, the FCI could procure only 187 lakh tonnes apparently owing to the early heat wave and selling of wheat to private players, who had been offering prices higher than the MSP.