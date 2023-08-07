Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, 90, was in Rajya Sabha on Monday as part of the Congress whip to vote against the Delhi services bill.

Singh has not been attending Parliament and has informed the chairman of his frail health seeking leave of absence.

Today, in a very rare sight Singh was seen sitting for a long time in his wheelchair in the back of RS aisle as the bill was debated. The former PM later voted against the Bill on the side of Opposition ‘INDIA’ alliance which was anyway low on numbers to carry the day.

Government today said it would not have reinstated Congress MP Rajani Patil and revoked her suspension today had numbers favouring the Bill was any concern.

