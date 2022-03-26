When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohtak

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Narendra Modi. PTI file

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 26

Sudha Yadav has many warm memories of Narendra Modi.

“I can never forget how Narendra Modi, as organisational in charge of the BJP Haryana, went all out in 1999 to mobilise my election donation. The first donation I received was from Modiji himself. He donated to my campaign fund Rs 11 his mother had once given saying they would come to good use one day,” recalls Yadav, a Kargil war widow, who contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate.

Yadav’s memories of Modi and similar testimonies by several others who have interacted with the prime minister over all these years are now in public domain in the form of a web portal - modistory.in - a volunteer initiative to piece together the life of a leader many describe in their narrations as “enigmatic and exceptional”.

Sharing Yadav’s story on the portal, former union minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP Ratan Lal Kataria speaks of how the BJP, on Modi’s suggestion in 1999, decided to field Kargil war widows in the Lok Sabha election.

“After a great deal of search, we found Sudha Yadav in Gurugram. Modiji spread a sheet in the party office to invite campaign donations for her. He began by making a donation himself and within half an hour, Rs 7.5 lakh was collected,” remembers Kataria.

Yadav, in a separate testimonial on the portal, confirms the development and speaks of how overwhelmed she felt when Modi donated Rs 11 to her campaign.

Modistory.in reveals the lesser-known aspects of Modi’s life through recollections of people he met during his journey from an RSS worker to Gujarat CM to the Prime Minister.

The portal records testimonies of Modi’s friends who recall the time when the former RSS worker masqueraded as a Sikh during the Emergency in 1975.

“Modi adapted the manners and attire of a Sikh so well that even RSS workers could not spot him,” said one of his friends.

In his testimony, former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia speaks of election tips Modi gave to him once.

“Modiji asked me to carry toffees during election campaigns and offer them to kids. That way we can win over not just children but also parents,” Kalia says, narrating another instance where he forgot to pick up Modi from Amritsar railway station but Modi was calm about the lapse and did not make a fuss.

In another video, Modi’s former Rohtak-based assistant Deepak Kumar speaks of the prime minister’s commitment to zero wastage. “Modiji once came in late and asked for food. Since there was none left, he spotted a bottle of pickle with some leftover mixture. He cut some onions, prepared a dough with the pickle leftovers and relished parathas made out of the mix,” said Kumar also recalling another of Modi’s ‘khichdi paratha; recipe which even Manohar Lal Khattar used to enjoy at the time Modi was national BJP secretary in charge of Haryana.

In another testimonial, former Union finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia remembers how Modi once praised a peon’s handwriting to him. “I felt ashamed when Modiji told me whether I knew that his office peon Pratap had a wonderful handwriting. I thought to myself that I could not even properly recall the names of my peons,” Adhia said.

In her narration, paralympian Deepa Malik speaks of how the PM shielded her back when people were patting it as a sign of praise for her paralympic feat. “PM Modi shielded my back. I could not believe that a prime minister could be so sensitive as to know that my back could get hurt as I have a spinal cord injury,” Malik says.

The portal, replete with incidents that offer an insight into Modi’s life, also shows how Modi wanted to get admitted to Sainik School as a child with his schoolteacher making the revelation.

In yet another testimonial, Kedar Tambe, a Gujarat RSS leader, sheds further light on Modi’s personality.

“I once asked Modiji whether he will ever find the time to rest. His reply was – may be in another lifetime. He said he had his task cut out for this life,” Tambe says.

 

 

 

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab anti-corruption helpline: 1st arrest as clerk lands in vigilance net after complaint on anti-graft helpline

2
Punjab

Punjab construction activities take hit as sand prices skyrocket

3
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

4
Punjab

Power crisis looms in Punjab as coal prices soar

5
Punjab Election

Navjot Sidhu slams AAP for seeking Centre's aid

6
Punjab

Bathinda MLA refuses official vehicle, security

7
Trending

‘Pushpa hai mai, jhukega nahi,’ netizens can’t resist posting rib-tickling memes over David Warner-Shaheen Afridi faceoff

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

9
Nation

Not right to shut down units over mere technical irregularity: SC

10
Punjab

Supreme Court asks Centre to immediately look into Rajoana's mercy plea in Beant Singh assassination case

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener

Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy

Issues a video address to the nation on Friday

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...

Congress to run three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...

Cities

View All

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Change of uniforms by schools burns a hole in parents' pockets

Tarn Taran: 20 booked for clash at village

Amritsar: Two nabbed for teacher's murder

1,500 plaints heard during special camps by Amritsar police

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Patients turned away for two hours at PGI OPDs

Chandigarh: Schools' association moves High Court in fee matter

Two held with illegal arms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 16 units for auction, able to sell only two

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi govt to set up electronic city to create 80,000 jobs: Manish Sisodia

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

NSE co-location case: Delhi court seeks CBI’s response on Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea

Now, get IELTS coaching at nominal cost

Now, get IELTS coaching in Jalandhar at nominal cost

Jalandhar: Jang-e-Azadi Memorial to go solar with 350 kW plant

15-yr-old dies due to epileptic seizure at Jalandhar's theme park

After 21 years, family from Pakistan residing in Jalandhar takes oath of Indian citizenship

Sartaj's Sufi songs enthral audience at Hoshiarpur's Crafts Bazaar

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

Speed up work to transform Buddha Nullah into ‘dariya’: Gogi to MC officials

Woman dies; 4 test +ve in dist

Shop burgled, jewellery worth Rs4 lakh stolen

Regional EPFO settles 3.68 lakh claims worth Rs710 cr in 2021-22

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third