When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Chandigarh, January 26

Bollywood legend actor Dharmendra had recently tweeted a photo of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate.

Where he wrote, “I salute you Neeta ji …. Zindgi hai qom ki ….tu Qom par lutaye ja”.

In another tweet, he added, “Dharam, your belief, your faith in yourself has changed your life. Be yourself.”

In response, when a user commented, “Aap pagal to nahi ho gye na? (Have you gone mad?)”

Aap pagal to nahi ho gye na? — CJ😇 (@GauriSh77550914) January 23, 2022

This did not let the actor lose his cool and he reacted in the humblest possible manner.

As another fan called Anshuman asked the troll to show some respect, Dharmendra wrote back, “Koi baat nahin Anshuman …. Pagalpan se hi zindagi mein Inqlaab aata hai (Never mind Anshuman. A revolution comes out of madness only)”.

Earlier also, a person had told the actor to sleep on time when he tweeted a clip from his song “Main Nigahen Tere Chehre Se” from Aap Ki Parchhaiyan late at night. The actor shared details about the song which was written by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and composed by Madan Mohan. He said it was badly edited, as “being a new comer, I tried to justify.” A follower taunted him that it isn’t good for his health to stay awake this late in the night. Dharmendra tweeted him back, “Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain. Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai….. ab so jaoonga (Sleep has its own tantrums which we need to suffer at times. I’ll sleep now.)”

