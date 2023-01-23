 When people fear the state, there is tyranny: Karnataka High Court : The Tribune India

When people fear the state, there is tyranny: Karnataka High Court

Observation came on a petition filed by a 23-year-old advocate from Dakshina Kannada district who was manhandled by police

When people fear the state, there is tyranny: Karnataka High Court

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Bengaluru, January 23

When people begin to fear the State or its agents, there is tyranny, the High Court of Karnataka has observed.

“When the State or its agents fear the people there is liberty; when the people fear the State or its agents, there is tyranny,” Justice M Nagaprasanna has said in his judgment on a petition filed by a 23-year-old advocate from Dakshina Kannada district who was manhandled by the police.

He was also paid a compensation of Rs 3 lakh which will be recovered from the erring police officers.

Kuldeep, the advocate from Puthila village in Belthangady, had approached the HC after his complaint against Suthesh K P, a sub-inspector of police, was not registered. Even after the direction by the court, there was delay in registering the FIR.

The HC in its judgment recently, ordered the Director-General and Inspector General of Police to initiate departmental inquiry against Suthesh “and his cohorts or any other officer, after identifying those officers who have indulged in the act of illegal arrest and alleged assault on the petitioner.”

The inquiry should be concluded within three months, the HC has directed.

The HC also ordered payment of Rs 3 lakh compensation to Kuldeep which shall be recovered “from the salary of the officers found guilty in the departmental inquiry.”

Kuldeep had obtained a restraining order against his neighbours K Vasantha Gowda and his wife Bhavani from erecting a gate that would have prevented him from accessing his agricultural land. The police took no action on the court’s interim order and closed the complaint filed by Kuldeep.

The same day, December 2, 2022, Bhavani filed a complaint against Kuldeep for criminal trespass and theft alleging he had stolen the gate.

The complaint was filed at 8.15 PM. But the police arrived at Kuldeep’s house at 8 PM and dragged him to the station without even allowing him to wear a shirt. His mother was also pushed aside. He was produced before the Magistrate the next day and was granted bail. He informed the Magistrate about the ill-treatment and being beaten up by the police and tortured.

The Magistrate recorded in the bail order to “Issue intimation to his higher authority to take necessary action against the police officer for violation of the personal liberty of the accused.” Kuldeep spent the next two days in hospital.

Kuldeep filed a complaint against sub-inspector Sutheseh K P, but it was not registered. He approached the HC which sought a status report. It was only on January 5, 2023 that the FIR was registered.

In its judgment, the HC said that the Superintendent of Police, Mangaluru, would supervise the investigation against the sub-inspector.

The HC said that the arrest of Kuldeep was illegal as the offences alleged against him did not warrant it. “No arrest should be made without a reasonable satisfaction reached after some investigation as to the genuineness and bona fide of the complaint/ information, as any arrest would deny a person of his liberty, which is a very serious matter, as arrest brings humiliation, curtails freedom and casts a scar forever.”

The HC concluded its judgement with a quote from Martin Luther King Junior. “If an advocate could be treated in the manner of what he has been meted out in the case at hand, a common man will not be able to bear the burnt of repetition of such treatment. It is, therefore, the perpetrators of such illegality and violators of law, cannot be let off the hook. They must be proceeded against both in a departmental inquiry, to fix accountability and under criminal law to deter any such iteration as, “injustice anywhere; is a threat to justice everywhere” – MLK Jr.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district

The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop