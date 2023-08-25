‘When Rakesh Roshan landed on moon’, Mamata Banerjee confuses Rakesh Sharma with filmmaker while congratulating ISRO for Chandrayaan-3

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

A slip of tongue can be embarrassing, especially if it happens publicly.

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee experienced something similar after she confused Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma with film-maker Rakesh Roshan.

While talking about Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3, the CM mentioned, ‘Rakesh Roshan going to space’, thus confusing the astronaut with the filmmaker.

The moment happened shortly before ISRO landed Chandrayaan-3 successfully near the moon’s South Pole.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Banerjee congratulated ISRO saying, “First of all, congratulations ISRO. Please land safely. We wish you a safe and sound journey. Earlier also, you’ll already know, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had sent people to the moon. We were young at that time. When Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon, Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there. And he had said, Saare jahaan se achchha, Hindustan hamara.”

Netizens took no time in trolling Banerjee and making hilarious memes about the incident.

