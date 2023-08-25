‘When Rakesh Roshan landed on moon’, Mamata Banerjee confuses Rakesh Sharma with filmmaker while congratulating ISRO for Chandrayaan-3

Chandigarh, August 25
A slip of tongue can be embarrassing, especially if it happens publicly.
Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee experienced something similar after she confused Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma with film-maker Rakesh Roshan.
While talking about Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3, the CM mentioned, ‘Rakesh Roshan going to space’, thus confusing the astronaut with the filmmaker.
The moment happened shortly before ISRO landed Chandrayaan-3 successfully near the moon’s South Pole.
Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Banerjee congratulated ISRO saying, “First of all, congratulations ISRO. Please land safely. We wish you a safe and sound journey. Earlier also, you’ll already know, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had sent people to the moon. We were young at that time. When Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon, Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there. And he had said, Saare jahaan se achchha, Hindustan hamara.”
Netizens took no time in trolling Banerjee and making hilarious memes about the incident.
Thank you Mamata didi,— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 24, 2023
Under the able leadership of #MamataBanerjee congratulations to #RakeshRoshan on becoming the first Indian cosmonaut.#Chandrayaan3 #Mamata #Vikramlanding #PragyanRover pic.twitter.com/pg1t5Wlj7S
Thank you #RakeshRoshan sir.. 🙏🤣 pic.twitter.com/bqaLooIvjP— Gems Of Dr Udit Raj (@being_Genious) August 24, 2023
“राकेश रोशन जब चाँद पर उतरा तब इंदिरा गांधी ने उसे पूछा कि…..?”- ममता बनर्जी #चंद्रयान_3 #RakeshRoshan #Chandrayaan3Landing— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 24, 2023
मजे लीजिये 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/9MOy6MgrPZ
#jadoo#RakeshRoshan pic.twitter.com/n6uyKSckAD— Mali's (@Malicartoonist) August 25, 2023
According to #MamataBanerjee#RakeshRoshan pic.twitter.com/6SsR6JqKRV— Cheekoo (@Cheekoo_06) August 23, 2023
He was able to create masterpieces like 'Koi Mil Gaya' because he was observing the space with his personal eyes.— 【 尺Ỗήίᵗ】 (@RonitRulez) August 23, 2023
I really do not understand what is so funny about it! 🫤@RakeshRoshan_N #MamataBanerjee #WestBengal #HrithikRoshan #Chandrayaan3Landing #RakeshRoshan #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/T9KRKy7F0N
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon
Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the m...
Donald Trump released after arrest in poll fraud case
He is released on $200,000 bond and heads back to the airpor...
Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi had ‘candid, in-depth exchange' on Sino-Indian ties, says Beijing
Xi seeks better ties, wants border issue ‘properly handled’
Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away
People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...