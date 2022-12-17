 When will nation have ‘China pe charcha’? Congress president Kharge asks PM Modi : The Tribune India

When will nation have ‘China pe charcha’? Congress president Kharge asks PM Modi

His attack on the government came days after Indian Army personnel clashed with Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, December 17

The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and asked why he was not taking the nation into confidence in the matter.

Claiming that Chinese build-up in Doklam is threatening the strategic “Siliguri Corridor” -- the gateway to northeastern states—the party asked when the nation will have “China pe charcha”.

“Chinese build-up in Doklam up to ‘Jampheri Ridge’ is threatening India’s strategic ‘Siliguri Corridor’ — the gateway to Northeastern States! This is of utmost concern for our National Security! @narendramodi ji, When will the nation have... ‘CHINA PE CHARCHA’?” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, in a swipe at Prime Minister Modi’s campaign initiative “chai pe charcha”.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that it is the political duty and moral responsibility of the prime minister to share his “mann ki baat” on the seven questions posed to him by his party.

“Don’t deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 kms a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do, Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi,” he tweeted, sharing the questions.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference on Friday on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, said the government was sleeping while China was preparing for war.

Gandhi’s remarks evoked sharp reactions from the BJP, which said Gandhi was trying to create a misconception in the country and lowering the morale of the armed forces.

In his statement, Ramesh asked the prime minister, “The nation wants to know...why are you insisting that there should be no debate in Parliament on the border situation and the challenges we face from China.” “You have met the top Chinese leadership an unprecedented 18 times and recently shook hands with Xi Jinping in Bali. China launched an incursion into Tawang shortly thereafter and continues to unilaterally alter the border situation. Why are you not taking the nation into confidence?” the Congress leader asked.

Ramesh said why did the prime minister say on June 20, 2020 that “there has been no incursion by China into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh?

“Why have you allowed the Chinese to stop our troops from accessing thousands of square kilometres in eastern Ladakh where we were regularly patrolling prior to May 2020,” he also asked.

The Congress leader also questioned why the prime minister abandoned the plan approved by the Cabinet on 17 July 2013 to establish a Mountain Strike Corps.

“Why have you allowed Chinese companies to contribute to PM CARES Fund? Why have you allowed imports from China to zoom to record levels in last two years,” he asked.

In a statement in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Chinese troops tried to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its “firm and resolute” response.

The face-off took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

#Arunachal Pradesh #China #Congress #Indian Army #Narendra Modi

