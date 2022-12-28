Where are Jagannath ji’s treasure room keys? Nadda asks CM Patnaik in Odisha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday attacked Odisha Chief Minister Navneen Patnaik for failing to protect offerings made in the 12th-century Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri where keys of the treasure room have been missing.

Addressing public meetings in Kandhamal and Puri’s Banamal, Nadda said CM Patnaik was roaming around with duplicate keys.

“Why has the BJD failed to protect the gems and property of Mahaprabhu Jagannath ji? Where are the keys of the ‘ratna bhandar’ of the temple? Where have the original keys of the ‘ratna bhandar’ of Mahaprabhu disappeared? Naveen Patnaik Babu is roaming around with duplicate keys. Is Naveen Patnaik Babu running an original government or a duplicate government? He will have to answer all these questions. Why has he failed to protect the ‘ratna bhandar’, he will have to answer this?” asked Nadda, who arrived in Odisha today as part of the party’s Lok Sabha election outreach ahead of 2024 General Election.

Nadda urged people of Odisha to “join the development journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu as President this year, Nadda said, “For the first time in our country, a tribal woman who comes from a very humble background has been elevated to the highest Constitutional position. And it is a matter of great honour and pride that she hails from the holy land of Odisha.”

Nadda also said that the Narendra Modi Cabinet has 12 Dalit ministers, eight Tribal ministers, 27 OBC ministers and 11 women ministers, “a record.”

Nadda arrived in Odisha after a visit to Tamil Nadu yesterday.

Both states are part of BJP’s active electoral outreach for the 2024 General Election.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP does not have a single Lok Sabha MP out of a total of 39.

In Odisha, out of 21 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP has eight.

The BJP is focusing on South and East India to improve its Lok Sabha tally, anticipating some anti-incumbency in seats it currently holds.