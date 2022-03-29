Who gained, who lost in UP portfolios distribution

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 29

The distribution of portfolios in the Yogi Adityanath government appears to signal who all are on the rise, or rather whose stature increased and who was cut to the size in the exercise.

Three days after he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath yesterday finally distributed portfolios to his ministers, keeping with himself several portfolios, including the all-important home, vigilance and personnel.

While his control remains unchallenged, in spite of speculations of “differences between him and Delhi”, allocation of key portfolios like urban development and power to former bureaucrat AK Sharma, who is also considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also showcase his arrival on the scene. In the previous government urban development was held by Ashutosh Tandon and power by Shrikant Sharma, who is now believed to be in contention for the post of the state president.

Jitin Prasad too has got a leg-up with all-important public works department (PWD)—held by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in the Yogi 1.0. Brajesh Pathak, the other Deputy CM, has been given the charge of medical education, health and family welfare departments, which is being seen as an acknowledgement of his work during the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maurya, who lost his seat in the recent elections, has been allocated rural development, food processing, public enterprises and national integration.

Adityanath’s right hand man—state BJP chief and key OBC face Swatantra Dev Singh—has been given the key Jal Shakti and flood control. Senior leader Suresh Kumar Khanna has finance and parliamentary affairs, five-time MLA Surya Pratap Shahi agriculture and Baby Rani Maurya, a Jatav Dalit, women welfare and child development. Previously the minorities minister, Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ has been given key portfolios of industrial development, export promotion, NRIs and investments.

Former ATS chief Asim Arun is the new social welfare minister.