Who is Nupur Sharma? From contesting elections against Arvind Kejriwal to becoming BJP's top spokesperson, here are details about her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

From contesting against New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which she lost, to becoming one of the top spokespersons of the BJP, it didn’t take much time for Nupur Sharma to make a place for her in the party.

It was Sharma's recent comments during a TV debate aimed at the founder of Islam that drew the ire of Muslim groups for which she has been suspended by the BJP on Sunday.

Nupur Sharma is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Hindu College and also studied LLB from DU before completing her Master's degree in law from the London School of Economics.

In 2008, she won the post of Delhi University Students' Union President. In 2015 Delhi Assembly election, she lost to Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.

Sharma, who has been a prominent face of the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has held several positions in the party such as national executive committee member of the youth wing and member of the Delhi state executive committee. In 2017, she was appointed Delhi BJP’s spokesperson when then state unit chief Manoj Tiwari formed his team.

In September 2020, when JP Nadda set up his team, Sharma was picked as a national spokesperson.

She was also a Teach for India Youth Ambassador (affiliated with Teach for America).

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait expressed its condemnation of the controversial remarks of Sharma against Prophet Mohammed and called for "respect for beliefs and religions."

Their comments also sparked a Twitter trend calling for boycotting Indian products in some countries.