WHO mum on link between Gambian kids' death, syrups

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

After the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) clean chit to Maiden Pharmaceuticals over alleged contaminated baby syrups, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reiterated its stand and said that syrups were dangerous for human consumption. But it is silent on the causal link between the deaths of children in the Gambia and the Indian syrups.

Premature deduction DCGI Dr VG Somani had commented that linking deaths with syrups was perhaps a “premature deduction” of WHO.

On December 13, DCGI Dr VG Somani wrote to Dr Rogerio Gaspar, Director, Regulation and Prequalification, WHO, Switzerland, that control samples of syrups taken by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation were not found to be contaminated with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in laboratory tests.

He even commented that linking deaths with syrups was perhaps a “premature deduction” of WHO.

When questioned on Somani’s letter, Communications Officer, WHO Headquarters, Switzerland, James Aldworth, replied, “When many children die of mysterious sickness, it is a tragedy that means WHO had to act quickly. WHO-contracted laboratories in Ghana and Switzerland tested the suspected cough syrups products from the Gambia and confirmed excess levels of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol. These contaminated syrups are dangerous and should never be in any medicine.” Aldworth added, “WHO immediately shared the confirmatory results with authorities in The Gambia, and India, as well as the manufacturer of the suspected products — Maiden Pharmaceuticals. WHO’s mandate is to issue global alerts about potential risks. WHO stands by the action taken.” He didn’t reply to the specific question asked on India’s consistent demand for reports establishing the causal link between deaths and syrups.