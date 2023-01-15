 WHO reduces isolation period for Covid-19 patients : The Tribune India

WHO reduces isolation period for Covid-19 patients

For those who test positive for Covid-19 but do not have any signs or symptoms, WHO now suggests five days of isolation in the absence of testing, compared to 10 days previously

WHO reduces isolation period for Covid-19 patients

Photo for representation. AP/PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

The World Health Organisation in revised guidelines on Covid 19 has said a Covid-19 patient can be discharged from isolation early if they test negative on an antigen-based rapid test.

“Without testing, for patients with symptoms, the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset. Previously, WHO advised that patients be discharged 10 days after symptom onset, plus at least three additional days since their symptoms had resolved,” the world body said.

For those who test positive for Covid-19 but do not have any signs or symptoms, WHO now suggests five days of isolation in the absence of testing, compared to 10 days previously.

“Isolation of people with Covid-19 is an important step in preventing others from being infected. This can be done at home or at a dedicated facility, such as a hospital or clinic.

Masks continue to be a key tool against Covid-19,” a WHO guideline said.

It continues to recommend the use of masks by the public in specific situations, and recommends their use irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of the COVID-19 globally.

“Masks are recommended following a recent exposure to Covid-19, when someone has or suspects they have Covid-19, when someone is at high-risk of severe Covid-19, and for anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space. Previously, WHO recommendations were based on the epidemiological situation,” the WHO added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

8
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

9
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Nepal: Plane carrying 72 passengers crashes on runway in Pokhara

68 killed as Nepal plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...

Four of the five Indians who died in plane crash in Nepal were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding

Four of the five Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding

The four hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district; thei...

KohIi hits century; India score 390/5 against Sri Lanka in third ODI

Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs

Sri Lanka succumb to high quality fast bowling of Mohammed S...

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj’s old video which is now going viral; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to ‘save’ Uttarakhand

Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand

‘Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river i...


Cities

View All

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for ~38L fraud

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Man duped of Rs 15 lakh, two booked

Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Mining Dept team attacked

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Cycles to be made Bluetooth-enabled

Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

How scrap paper helped Delhi's Poonam Gupta set up a business empire in Scotland

AAP protests outside BJP office in New Delhi over slum demolition order

On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar after 24-hour hiatus owing to Cong MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s demise

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Man extorts money in cops' name, held

ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules