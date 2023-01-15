WHO reduces isolation period for Covid-19 patients

New Delhi, January 15
The World Health Organisation in revised guidelines on Covid 19 has said a Covid-19 patient can be discharged from isolation early if they test negative on an antigen-based rapid test.
“Without testing, for patients with symptoms, the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset. Previously, WHO advised that patients be discharged 10 days after symptom onset, plus at least three additional days since their symptoms had resolved,” the world body said.
For those who test positive for Covid-19 but do not have any signs or symptoms, WHO now suggests five days of isolation in the absence of testing, compared to 10 days previously.
“Isolation of people with Covid-19 is an important step in preventing others from being infected. This can be done at home or at a dedicated facility, such as a hospital or clinic.
Masks continue to be a key tool against Covid-19,” a WHO guideline said.
It continues to recommend the use of masks by the public in specific situations, and recommends their use irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of the COVID-19 globally.
“Masks are recommended following a recent exposure to Covid-19, when someone has or suspects they have Covid-19, when someone is at high-risk of severe Covid-19, and for anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space. Previously, WHO recommendations were based on the epidemiological situation,” the WHO added.
