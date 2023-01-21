 Why did Vajpayee remind Modi of ‘raj dharma’: Cong’s swipe over BBC documentary ‘censorship’ : The Tribune India

Why did Vajpayee remind Modi of ‘raj dharma’: Cong’s swipe over BBC documentary ‘censorship’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweets a video clip of Vajpayee talking about “raj dharma” with the then Gujarat chief minister, Modi, sitting next to him.

Jairam Ramesh. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, January 21

The Congress on Saturday criticised the government for the “censorship” of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why had then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reminded Modi of ‘raj dharma’ after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary “India: The Modi Question”, according to sources. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier slammed the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.

Reacting to the developments, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “PM and his drumbeaters assert that the new BBC documentary on him is slanderous. Censorship has been imposed.”

“Then why did PM Vajpayee want his exit in 2002, only to be pressured not to insist by the threat of resignation by Advani?” he said.

Why did Vajpayee remind him of his ‘raj dharma’, Ramesh asked.

The Congress leader also attached a video clip of Vajpayee talking about “raj dharma” with the then Gujarat chief minister, Modi, sitting next to him.

The BBC documentary claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal had on Friday alleged that Modi “is still scared of the truth about 2002 coming out 21 years later”.

The MEA had condemned the BBC Panorama programme, which has not been screened in India, alleging it was designed “to push a particular discredited narrative”.

“The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters during a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday when asked about the controversial series.

