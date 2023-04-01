Why does the IITian CM never sign any files? BJP asks Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Hours after Arvind Kejriwal cast doubts on the veracity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s education degrees, the ruling BJP hit back asking whether Delhi Chief Minister’s “mounting anxieties as reflected in PM’s degree issue were rooted in the long hand of the law catching up with him in the Delhi excise scam?”

The BJP also asked why a highly educated CM as Kejriwal, an IITian, never signs any files and only reads them.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, noting CBI court observations while denying bail to Kejriwal’s closest ex-Cabinet colleague Manish Sisodia in the excise scam issue yesterday, said, “The Opposition parties have crossed all limits of insult and contempt of courts and judicial processes in their frustration over the law catching up with the corrupt. AAP’s pettiness, as is being seen, invokes anger rather than anguish. The CBI court yesterday noted that there were serious apprehensions of Manish Sisodia tampering with evidence and influencing some prime witnesses if released on bail. The court also said the evidence collected so far by CBI not only shows applicant’s active participation in the criminal conspiracy but also prima facie commission of some substantive offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It noted that Sisodia and other members of the AAP are accused of manipulating Delhi excise policy to facilitate cartelization of liquor trade in Delhi. So not just Sisodia but even other members of AAP were responsible for tweaking the policy. Is Arvind Kejriwal’s anxiety rising because of these developments?”

Questioning Kejriwal over the PM’s educational status and his degrees which, it said, were available on the Gujarat University website, Trivedi said, “Mr Kejriwal himself is so highly educated. He is an IITian. But he only reads. He never writes. That is called cleverness. Because he never signs any files. He only gets others to sign. So that others who sign get caught in corruption.”